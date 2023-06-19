Denise Hildebrand

Denise K. Hildebrand, 67, passed away at 6:07pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born on November 1, 1955, in Perryville, Missouri, the daughter of the late Thomas “Blackie” and Shirley (Baylard) Favier. She married James Hildebrand on September 28, 1995, in Las Vegas and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Jennifer and Jeffery Friedel of Bethalto, a son and daughter in law: Jason and Theresa Zahner of Perryville, Missouri, four grandchildren: Emma Zahner, Sierra Combs, Chloe Zahner, Camryn Friedel, her sisters: Charryl (Mark) Rudesill of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tammara Buchheit of Perryville, Missouri, Michelle Brown of Perryville, Missouri, Kelli (Steve) Strubberg of North Carolina, a brother: Kenneth Favier of Perryville, Missouri, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Denise was employed at West Star Aviation in inside sales for over twenty – five years prior to her retirement. She enjoyed travelling with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Thomas Favier.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the funeral home. Pastor Ted Laesch will officiate. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Louis Zoo and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.