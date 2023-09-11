Deloma Canterbury

Deloma M. Canterbury, 76, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at her residence at Jerseyville Estates surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on March 29, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Calvin Austin and Bessie (Williamson) Stephens.
Deloma was a resident of Missouri and Arkansas for most of her life, and just recently moved to Jerseyville.
Surviving are her six children and their spouses, Pamela and Carlos Oakes of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Darla Pettit of Jerseyville, Terry and William McLean of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Daniel and Staci Canterbury of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Georgia Houston of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Penny Buchanan of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; 12 Grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and three brothers, James Harrison Stephens of Sorento, Bobby Stephens and Calvin Stephens, both of Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Eugene Canterbury Sr. on November 9, 2011; a son, Aubrey Eugene Canterbury Jr. on September 20, 2012; a grandson, Jake Franklin; two brothers, Otis Edwards and Curtis Sumner; and a sister, Freda Blagg.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.