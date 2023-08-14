Delma Rodgers

Delma “Dee” Rodgers, 74, passed away at 1:40pm on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bria of Godfrey. She was born on January 11, 1949, in Alton, the daughter of the late Haskel and Irene (Gerecke) Rodgers. Survivors include a daughter: Ginny (John Fee) Sadich of Wood River, a grandson: Andrew Sadich of Wood River, a brother: Haskel J. Rodgers II of Alton, a niece: Cheri (John) Gineris of Dow, a nephew: Mark (Gloria) Baggett of Ohio, and many other extended family and friends.
Delma was formerly employed as a runner at the Argosy Casino. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton. Dee was a huge Chevy and NASCAR fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin sister: Velma Dutchik, a sister: Ilma Baggett, and her special friend: David Sadich.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchford funeral home.com.