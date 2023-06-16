Debra Lynn “Deb” Elliott, 52, of Witt, Illinois passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Granite City, Illinois. She was born March 22, 1971, in St. Charles, Missouri, a daughter of the late Jerry and Judy M. (Hendrix) Reeves. She married Greg David Elliott on June 5, 1988, at the Collinsville Church of Christ and he survives. She had worked for Aptive Pest Control with customer service and had also worked several years as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant with a nursing facility in Taylor Springs, Illinois. Debra had a love of roosters and chickens, enjoyed reading and sleeping and was talented working with crafts. She cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by a son, Gregory (Nicolletee) Elliott of East Alton; a daughter, Kassandra (Tyler) Beel of East Carondelet; five grandchildren, Destiny, Franklin, Zori, Aiden and Ashleigh; two sisters, Carla (Kim) Terry of Collinsville and Joyce (James) Hollen of Granite City; a brother, Anthony “Tony” Reeves of Collinsville; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, David Elliott. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Connect Church, 1417 Herbert Street in South Roxana on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Dan Smith officiating. A time of food and fellowship will follow service in the fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Connect Church. www.irwinchapel.com
