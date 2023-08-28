Debra Ann Waters, 68, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at her home.
Born March 6, 1955 in Alton, she was a daughter of Jessie C. and Myrtle M. (Talkington) Mouser.
Debra previously worked as a licensed practical nurse. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She enjoyed traveling and loved watching hockey games and WWE wrestling.
She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her family. Surviving are her three sons, Shawn (Jenn) Bussen of Alton, James (Missy) Waters and Jered Waters, all of Rosewood Heights; her grandchildren, Christian, Adalyn, Corben, Sydney, James, Trinity, and Kimberlyn; her great grandchildren Vinny and Allison; and her siblings, Glen Mouser of Brighton, Donnie Mouser of Godfrey, Mike Mouser of Alton, Sharon Stoeckel of Brighton, Larry Mouser of Salem, IL, Carla Funk of Brighton, Carol Mouser of Delhi, and Wayne Mouser of Jerseyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Mouser.
Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 5 p.m. until services begin at 6:30 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com