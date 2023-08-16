Deborah Newton

Deborah Sue Newton, 60, died at 11:03 a.m., Friday, August 11, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.
She was born at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois on September 19, 1962 to Kenneth W. and Beverly J. (Ballard) Newton.
Her parents would later re-marry, and Deb was blessed with the love and support of Donald W. Norris, who she considered to be her Dad.
She was employed in the hospitality industry, working at various places throughout the years, most recently as the Manager as the Frontier Hotel (now Harvest Inn), in Jerseyville.
Surviving are her mother, Beverly Norris of Jerseyville; her father and step-mother, Kenneth and Sally Newton of Hillview; two sons and their spouses, Tony (Wesley) Newton of Mason City and Seth (Alyssa) Newton of White Hall; numerous grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Jeffrey (Jill) Newton of White Hall, David (Laura) Norris of Nixa, Missouri, Robert (Cora) Newton of Hillview and Steven (Julia) Newton of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Donald W. Norris
Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 5 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private inurnment will take place at a later date at the Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the American Kidney Foundation or to the American Diabetes Association.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com