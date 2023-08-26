Godfrey
Deborah Sue Lovell, 69, passed away at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.
Born July 22, 1954 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Geisen) Buehlman. She married Donald David Lovell on October 27, 1984 in Wood River. He survives.
Debbie worked at Lewis & Clark Community College full and part time for 49 years. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Debbie enjoyed traveling and riding bicycles in Colorado and going to concerts. Debbie and David attended over 70 Widespread Panic shows traveling all across the country. Debbie loved flower gardening and crafting but her greatest passion was spending time and playing games with her two grandchildren. Debbie was known for her kindness. In her final act of kindness, she became an organ donor.
Along with her husband is survived by a daughter, Tara Statos of Godfrey, two grandchildren, Marissa Statos and Sophia Statos, two brothers, Richard Buehlman (Karen) of Kenton, TN, and Kenneth Buehlman of Chapel Hill, NC, a sister, Sandra Donnelly (Michael) of Frontenac, MO, and her best friend since first grade, Janet Spencer (Kevin) of Godfrey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Joseph Buehlman.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.
Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.