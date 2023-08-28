Deborah "Debbie" Lee Allen, 73, of Alton, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 9:22 am, while at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO.
She was born on November 19, 1949, in Wood River, IL, the daughter of Orville and Juanita Luelle (Belcher) White. She married Daryll Lynn Allen on June 29, 1973, in Bunker Hill in a double wedding along with Ted and Norma Kuethe. Daryll preceded Debbie in death on October 15, 2020.
She worked as a Librarian for Carlinville Library for many years, and helped to instill a love of reading in the local children. Debbie and her husband Daryll would donate to the library, firefighters, and St. Jude's Children's Hospital every year. They also adopted a child in need through the program "Compassions" where they helped with his education over the years as well as helped his family with access to food and water. She was honored to be able to help him and his family for so many years.
Debbie is survived by her daughter, Holly Lynn Allen of Alton; son, Luke William (Louise Jett) Allen of Carlinville, IL; two sisters, Jackie Lynn (Rick) Ahart of Edwardsville and Diana Marie (Joe) Deardeuff of Moro; sisters-in-law, Marina Allen of St. Louis, Lonna Kahl of Bunker Hill, and Roxann (Ed) Parker of Ironton; brothers-in-law, Dubbie (Bonnie) Allen of Bunker Hill and Jeffrey Allen of Arlington, KY; grandchildren, Jordan Allen Jones and Kennan Angelo Mount; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, William and Jean Allen; and sisters, Barbara Aline (White) Young and Rebecca Lou White Moody Winiecke.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate.
Per Debbie's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service and a celebration of life service will be held at the Carlinville Public Library at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Library to help continue cultivating children's love for reading.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.