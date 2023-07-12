Dawn Marie Cavins, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 23, 1958, in Granite City, a daughter of Joanne and Leonard Perry of Granite City and Andrew Gasparovic of Florida. She married the love of her life, Jeff Cavins on October 25, 1980, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granite City and he survives. She was employed at Washington University Orthopedics and was devoted to caring for others working as a medical assistant with 43 years of service. She attended grade school at Sacred Heart and later graduated from Granite City High School in 1976. She was a faithful and active member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Dawn was a beloved wife, loving mom and Mimi to her cherished children and grandchildren and loyal friend to many. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her entire family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Erika and Dave Milonas of Downers Grove; a son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Lisa Cavins of Glenview; four grandchildren, Josephine and Vivian Milonas and Colton and Scarlett Cavins; a sister and brother-in-law, Shawn and Gene Ralston of St. Louis; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Andrew and Paulette Gasparovic of St. Louis, Joe and Tammy Gasparovic of Caseyville and James Gasparovic of Georgia; mother-in-law, Delorus Cavins of Granite City; sister-in-law, Sue Cavins of St. Louis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Karen Cavins of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Ann Gasparovic, William Kuebler and Nell Holshouser; father-in-law, Fred Cavins and a brother-in-law, Bruce Cavins.
In honor of Dawn’s wishes, her body will be donated to Washington University School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Avenue in Granite City with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com