David C. Tieman, 53, passed away, 11:48 pm, Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home in Bethalto.
Born July 25, 2023 in Carlinville, he was the son of Donald Tieman and Juantita (Wilson) Bolino.
He works as a Supervisor at Vi-Jon.
Surviving are sons, Cody Tieman of Akron, OH, Jody Tieman in Arizona; daughter, Holland Tieman of Litchfield; brothers, Ron (Ann) Tieman of Lincoln, IL, Jim (Denise) Tieman and Shannon Gwen Tieman all of Gillespie; and fiancé, Michelle Church of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brent Tieman; and sister, JoAnn Cox.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.