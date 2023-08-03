David Swarringin Sr.

David Andrew Swarringin Sr. passed away in his home Wednesday August 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Everyone who knew David knew that his family was the most important thing to him. David would do anything to make his family happy even if that meant he went without. He was the best husband, dad, brother, cousin, uncle, grandpa (papa), and great grandpa ever.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother Clyde and Martha Swarringin Sr., brothers Clyde Swarringin Jr., Donald Swarringin; sisters Margie Sheilds, Linda Wagonblast, Sandy Moore, and daughter Wanda Hulett.
David was survived by his loving wife of forty-three years Opal Swarringin, brother Russell (Helen) Swarringin, sons; Dave (Charlotte) Swarringin, Michael (Rebecca) Swarringin, Frank Swarringin, Randy (Michele) Swarringin, Travis (Michelle) Swarringin, daughters Karen (Mark) Hartley, Kathy Dexter, Cindy Swarringin, Mindy (Marty) Swarringin.
David’s real joy in life came when his kids made him a grandfather, having a house full of loud grandkids made his day. He is survived by twenty-nine grandkids and twenty great grandkids
Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Wade Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com