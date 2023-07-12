David Osborne

David Randal Osborne, 67, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Granite City, Illinois. David was born in Dungannon, Virginia on May 11, 1956 to parents, David Litchfield and Thelma (Dooley) Osborne. He married Rhonda Jordan on November 16, 1996.
David worked for Air Product for 22 years, and as a pipe fitter for 10 years. He loved traveling and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. David enjoyed being outside, working in his yard and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Thelma Osborne; sister, Ruby Osborne; brother, Steven Osborne; father-in-law, Jerry Jordan; brother-in-law, Jerry Jordan, Jr.; and many other family members.
Those left to cherish David’s memory include his wife, Rhonda Osborne; children, Matt (Laurie) Osborne, Lindsay (Chico) Orlando, Nicholas (Shannon) Bonk, and Kenneth (Kassie) Bonk; grandchildren, Sophia and Luca Osborne, Adrianna and Nico Orlando, Jayden Bonk, and Amelia Grace; siblings, Nancy Osborne, Kathy (Ralph) Odell, and Derwin (Sherry), Virgil, and Michael Osborne; father-in-law, Bob Holmes; and many special nieces and nephews.
David was a very special husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.
Services for David will be held at Sunset Hill Funeral Home at 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The family will receive guests from 3:00pm-6:30pm, a memorial service will be held at 6:30pm, with Pastor Karla Frost officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rhonda Osborne to fulfill David’s final wishes.