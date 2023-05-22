David Mueller

David Samuel Mueller, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born May 9, 1946 in Highland, IL, he was the son of Robert James Mueller and Blanche May (Kuhner) Mueller Bisso.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he worked in retail management for many years. He enjoyed watching planes at the airport and driving his Mustang to Grafton with the top down. His greatest joy was socializing with his many friends, attending concerts, races, sporting events, or simply hanging out at Magnum’s.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise Caldwell and her husband Don Spurlin of Alhambra, and DeLaine (Stephen) Crossley of Collinsville; grandchildren, Carissa Caldwell, Carly (fiancée Kaden Woods) Caldwell, Harmony (Chad) Meadows, Daniel (fiancée Alexis Stevens) Mueller, and Kelsey (Michael) Hughes; great grandchildren Eleanor Mueller, Amelia Hughes, Mason Hughes, and Luther Mueller; and many special friends, including Dolores Corder and family.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. The funeral procession will leave Paynic Home for Funerals promptly at 12 p.m.
Rather than sending flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Disabled American Veterans or K9s for Warriors.
