David Evan Jackson, 62, of Caseyville, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois and Terre Haute, Indiana passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his home. He was born February 13, 1961, in Terre Haute, Indiana, a son of the late Robert and Maxine (Higgins) Jackson. He married the love of his life, Patricia Marie (Carney) Jackson on November 7, 1985, in Terre Haute, Indiana. David retired in 2019 from American Water with 35 years of dedicated service as a Utility Foreman serving Illinois and Indiana. He enjoyed his day of bowling, playing golf and fishing and had a love for classic cars and cherished his 1965 Pontiac GTO. In addition to his beloved wife of over 37 years, he is survived by three brothers, Mike (Jody) Jackson of Granite City, Tom Waugh of Terre Haute and Jim Waugh of Iowa; two sisters, Marsha Hayes of Belleville and Tracy (Kim) Phillips of Indiana; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Pete Fecurka of Cuba, Missouri; brother-in-law, Ronald Carney of Cuba, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Waugh and Jerry Waugh; brother-in-law, Anthony Carney and two sisters-in-law, Ellen Waugh and Melissa Taylor.
In celebration of his life, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to support your local animal shelter for David’s love of animals.
Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com