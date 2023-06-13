David Hayes

David Witt Hayes, 84, passed away unexpectedly at 3:59 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at home.
He was born on January 5, 1939 in Carrollton, IL to Cletus and Edna (Witt) Hayes.
He married Barbara (née Fones) Brenner-Hayes on August 22, 1994, in Godfrey, IL. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2023.
David was a member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary, Alton Moose Lodge, Alton Eagles, as well as the Sportsman Club. In addition, he previously served as the treasurer secretary for the 660 Machinist Union. Before retirement, David worked at Olin Corporation as a machinist. He was known for being meticulously organized; he firmly believed everything had a place and it should be there.
David is survived by two children, Roxanna Pearson of Alton, and Chad (Angel) Brenner of Bethalto; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and many nieces. nephews, extended family members, and good friends.
He is survived by a sister, Linda Wense, of Frisco, Texas.
Along with his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by six sisters, Florita Duncan, Catherine Cole, Dorothy May, Sara McNab, Agnes Naylor, and Rose Luecht, and a brother, Cletus Hayes.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to Alton VFW Post 1308.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.