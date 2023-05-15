David Edward Hatten, 47, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at his home in Alton. Born December 12, 1975 in Greenville, IL, he was the son of Edward N. “Sonny” Hatten Jr. (Suzanne) of Alton and Brenda Dale of Alton. David earned his Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and was the National Champion at the age of 11. Along with his parents he is survived by a brother, Jonathan Hatten (Amber) of Alton, a sister, Virginia Hatten Yost (Chad) of Alton, and four nephews, Keegan and Kameren Hatten and Denver and Aaron Yost. A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Roy Rhodes will officiate. Memorials may be made to Abundant Church in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
