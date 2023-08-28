david clayton

David "Dave" Allen Clayton, 77, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born on January 12, 1946 in Norfolk, VA to the late Allen Earl and Elsie Mae (Pallette) Clayton.
Dave married his sweetheart, Erma Jean Noascono at their home in Godfrey, on January 12, 1996, on his birthday so he would always remember their anniversary. She survives.
He worked as a forklift operator for Graham Packaging for over 20 years. Dave was a master craftsman and excellent wood worker, and formed the business Dave's Wood-work Clayton Oaks. He enjoyed going to craft shows to showcase and sell his work. Dave loved old cars, old western movies, and all music, especially country western and old hymns.
Along with his wife, Erma, Dave is survived by his children, Marie Clayton of Boston, MA, Richard (Heather) Clayton of Delhi, Terri (James) Broggin of Tacoma, WA, Tammy (Jeff) Darr of Cottage Hills, Tina (Ed) Sentner of Santa Cruz, CA, Traci Pelhank of Dow, Tona (Roley) Overmeyer of East Alton, and Tim Vaughn of Moro; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Allen and Elsie Mae, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lane Clayton; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Wallace; sister, Neva Sawyer; and granddaughter, Lynzee Clayton.
Per his wishes, cremations rites will be accorded.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 4 pm until time of Memorial Service at 6 pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at River Crossing of Alton and Alton Memorial Hospital for all the care and attention that they gave Dave and his family. Memorials are suggested to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.
