David S. Burns, 93, died on Monday, December 5, 2022 in Littleton, Colorado.
He was born on August 1, 1929 and was raised in the Grafton/Jerseyville, Illinois area. He was the last surviving child born to the late Margaret and Leo Burns. He attended college and graduated from Marquette University in the 1950’s.
He married Katherine Paulsen of Holcombe, Wisconsin in the mid 1950’s. They lived in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area until 1972 when the family moved to Omaha, Nebraska. The couple had five children. He worked for Mutual of Omaha and retired in the mid 1980’s. He remained in Omaha until the last few years of his life.
He is survived by 3 daughters Cynthia (David) Hitch, Anne (Dwayne) Blakemore and Lisa (Konrad) Broer and 9 grandchildren: Dan, Matt, Katie and Drew Hitch, Bradley and Marissa Blakemore, and Collin, John Paul, and Grace Broer.
He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Michael David Burns and Wayne Robert Burns; 2 brothers, Robert Leo Burns (Rochester), Charles Burns (Grafton) and a sister, Mary Jane Welsh (Jerseyville).
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 506 S State Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052.
Inurnment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements and memories may be shared with David’s family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com