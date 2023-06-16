Darris “Tippy” Lue Bonnell, 86, died at 11:24 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Bria of Wood River. She was born October 13, 1936 in Eldorado, IL, the daughter of the late William Howard and Geraldine (Williams) Denny. She was a member of 1st General Baptist Church in Wood River and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Tippy worked for many years as a unit secretary for Alton Memorial Hospital. On August 15, 1952 in Mt. Vernon, IL she married John Bonnell, and he preceded her in death on October 8, 2000. Surviving are three daughters, Evelyn Joan Cummings (Rob) of East Alton, Debra Sue Bonnell of Newburgh, IN, Pamela Rose Bock of East Alton, one son, John Bonnell (Sharon) of Alton, 13 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Jean Denny, one half-sister, Winona and Ivo Van Aster of Redding, CA. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Justin Ping and two great grandchildren, Kelsey Delaney and Allen Delaney two brothers, Donald Denny and William Denny and one sister, Dewana Toth. Per her wishes cremation rites were according. Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Legislators warn of progressive income tax
- Alton man jailed on terrorism charge
- Power knocked out, two injured in Wood River crash
- Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
- Free air conditioners in Madison County
- Pritzker signs bill prohibiting stops for objects hanging from rearview mirror
- Bethalto arrest linked to Missouri carjacking case
- Attorney asks judge to strike down Illinois’ gun ban
- Attorney: Pension consolidation law violates constitution
- Illegal dumping in Alton is being addressed