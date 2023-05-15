Darlene Garner

Darlene Marie Garner, 64, of Jerseyville, passed away on May 10, 2023 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born on September 10, 1958 in Phoenix, AZ; the daughter of Robert & Ruth (Campbell) Wiles.
Darlene loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to bingo.
She is survived a brother, Dave Wiles, three sons, Scott (Jodi) Burney, Robert Burney, and Lucas (Megan) Garner; two daughters, Dana (De'Mialo) Jones, Heather Burney; twelve grandchildren, Kiley Goree, Ava and Mason Burney, De'Marion, Dae'Lynn, De'Miah, Dream and De'Mialo Jones Jr., Jayda Garner-Kelley, Zoey and Levi Garner, Carter Flanagan, and one expectant grandchild, Baby Garner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Garner; and her son, Scott "Dink" Garner Jr.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home and Crematory in Godfrey.
The Garner family will conduct a Celebration of Life 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Brookshire Estates, 1241 Brookshire Place, Jerseyville, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society .
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.