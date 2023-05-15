Danny Michael Richardson, 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 6:13 p.m. Fri. May 12, 2023 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born Dec. 31, 1950 in Clarksville, TN to the late Elva (Grizzard) Burcham and Vonnie Richardson.
On June 11, 1982, he and Robyn Ann Grayson were married in Granite City. She preceded him in death May 16, 2019.
Danny was a U.S. Army veteran and after military service he owned and operated a construction company in Washington and later became a welder working for Tower Automotive. He loved hunting, fishing and his dogs. As an accomplished handyman there was nothing he couldn’t do.
He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Rachael & Tracy Jarman of Glen Carbon, IL; 4 grandchildren: Christopher (Kelli), Sarah, Andrew and Katelyn; a great-grandchild: Brooklynn; 3 sisters: Bonnie (Dale) Welker of Dover, TN, Shelia Richardson of Dover, and Catherine (Paul) Dineff of Worden, IL; his lifelong friend: Roger (Cindy) Elliott; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Kenneth and Doyle Richardson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. May 19, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory where services will be at 10:00 a.m. Sat. with Greg Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Partners for Pets.
