Daniel Alan Wyatt, 64 of Granite City, IL passed away in his home on Friday, August 18, 2023.
He was born to the late Kenneth Wilburn Wyatt and Alice Faye (Monroe) Brown on June 4, 1959 in Granite City, IL. Daniel served in the Army as a front line medic. He enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and collecting crystals and rocks.
He is survived by a son: Daniel Joseph Wyatt; a daughter: Myra Wagner; 7 grandchildren; a brother; Arthur Scott (Madonna) Wyatt; 2 sisters: Annice (Edward) Bodi, Sue Wyatt; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by a daughter: Nichollete Wyatt; a brother; Henry Wyatt and a sister; Laura Schubert.
