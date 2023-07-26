Damian Steele Quigley, 30, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 9:26 a.m. Mon. July 24, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born Aug. 6, 1992 in Alton, IL to Marcy (Albatt) Yarbrough of Granite City, IL and the late Clinton Quigley.
He and Jamarea Turner were married Apr. 2, 2022. She survives in Pontoon Beach.
Damian was currently working at Mattingly Lumber.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by 4 children: Izzy Fain, Trevor Haas, Michael Fain and Deven Fain; a brother: Zachary (Ashlie) Albatt of Troy, IL; a sister: Taryn (Isaiah) Schmith of Mitchell, IL; a nephew: Cohen Albatt; step-father: Matt Yarbrough of Granite City; and paternal grandparents: Pamela and Mike Icke.
Services are pending.
