Cynthia Arensmann

Cynthia M. Arensmann, 66, of Wood River, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:15 am, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Alton, IL, on September 28, 1956, the daughter of the late Paul and Ida (Pohlman) Haselhorst.
Cynthia is a former member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed doing yard work, gardening, planting flowers, and horses. She was a lover of all animals and loved to listen to music.
She is survived by her three children, Jarod (Lisa) Sidwell of Wood River, Robert J. (Kristen) Sidwell of Nixa, MO, and Andrew J. (Anna) Sidwell of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Emily, Ali, Owen, Audrey, Charlie, and Eddie; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private eulogy service will be on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Burial will take place at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Wood River.
Memorials are suggested to Club Paws.
