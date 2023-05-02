Curtis Izard

Curtis Eugene Izard, 65, passed on Wednesday April 25th 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. Curt was a devoted Son, Husband, Father and Friend. Curt married his soul mate, Julie Slocumb, on September 3rd 1981 in Alton. Together, they enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren grow. A fun-loving man that was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He was a master carpenter who offered his skills to all his family and friends. If Curt wasn't working on a project at his own home, he could be found at a family or friend's home working on a project. There are not many family members or friends that would not be able to point to something in their home and say "Curt built that". Curt was a quick-witted man of few words that enjoyed his music and sports. Cheers
He is survived by daughter Courtney, son Jeremy Izard (Mandy), grandchildren Kane Sneed, Kaeden Izard, Paityn Izard, Nora Izard, Tristan Wrench, Jeremiah "JJ" Medford. He is also survived by four brothers, Jeff Izard, Steve Izard, Mike Mizerski, and David Mizerski. Also, four sisters-in-law, Leigh Hoke, Cathy "Dutch" Gibbs, Jennifer Parker, and Leslie Wills. Along with his mother, Shirley Mizerski, he was preceded in death by a son, James "Jimi" Izard. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday May 7th 2023 at the Ranch House in Godfrey from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Memorials May be made to his wife Julie. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com