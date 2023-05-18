GRAFTON - Crystal Rose Dickman, 40, died Monday, May 15, 2023 in Carrollton, Illinois.
Surviving are her parents:
Cylde (Robin) Dickman of Iron County, MO
Rose (Glen) Hotop of Old Monroe, MO
Grandmother: Dorothy Dickman of Greenville, IL
5 children:
Kyle Dickman of Troy, MO
Breanna Garner of Troy, MO
Haley Calvert-Norris of Pekin, IL
Emma Calvert-Norris of Pekin, IL
Dani Calvert-Norris of Pekin, IL
3 Grandchildren: Klaytin, Auggie and Audrey
Siblings:
Danielle Dickman of Bunker Hill, IL
Jesse Woods of Iron County, MO
Dylan Woods of Iron County, MO
Cheyenne Hazelwood of Grafton
Private Services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.