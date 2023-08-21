Corwin Silvey, Jr.

Corwin W. Silvey, Jr., 95, formerly of Roxana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
Born Apr. 23, 1928 in Murphysboro, IL, he was the son of Corwin W. Silvey, Sr. and Agnes M. (Gillenberg) Silvey.
He married Virginia Tyler Jan. 7, 1947 in Murphysboro. She passed away on July 22, 2021.
Mr. Silvey was an electrician for Laclede Steel.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Silvey of Hartford, Mark (Tess) Silvey of Edwardsville, and Patrick (Theresa) Silvey of Rosewood Heights; six grandchildren, Tony (Ebson) Silvey, Jenny Silvey, Benjamin (Lisa) Silvey, Kayla Silvey, Missy Martin, and Mandy (Jeremy) Dively; six great grandchildren, Mae Silvey, Chloe Parson, Jada Martin, Dallas Diveley, Leo Diveley, and Thane Silvey.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Christina Silvey.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com