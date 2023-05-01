Cora Jean Hawkes, 61, of Maryville, IL, passed away Sun. Apr. 30, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
She was born Aug. 31, 1961 in Roswell, NM to the late Haskel & Maria (Mata) Hawkes.
Cora is survived by 2 daughters: Tahisha (Devon) Lettie of Key West, FL and Tiffany Hicks of Granite City, IL; 5 grandchildren: Jaymen Hicks, Ciara Hicks, Kaden Lettie, Dakota Lettie and Denver Lettie; 3 sisters: Delores Davidson of Edwardsville, IL, Diane Hawkes of TX and Lori Parker of Maryville; and a brother: Haskel Hawkes Jr. of South Roxana, IL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Jamie Hicks; a sister: Tina Root; and 2 brothers: Arthur and Anthony Hawkes.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory