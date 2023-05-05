Connie Graham

Connie Sue Graham, 73, died at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born September 28 or 29, 1949 (she swore her birth certificate was wrong) in Alton, she was the daughter of Geneva (Hutchcraft) and Allie Burns. She married Terry Graham. He preceded her in death. Mrs. Graham retired from the Olin Corporation leaving behind a legacy of shenanigans. Surviving is a daughter, Kelly DeNardo (Ted) of Alton, four grandchildren: Alexander (Jodie), Kaleigh, Tyrone, and Isabella, two brothers, Robert Burns (Cindy), and Marvin Burns (Tracy), two sisters, Linda Unnerstall (John) and Rhonda Kaye West (Richard), and a sister-in-law, Darlene Burns. In addition to many nieces and nephews who considered her their “favorite aunt.” Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig McCollum, five brothers, Gerald, Richard, Ron, Randy and Norman Burns, and two sisters, Bonnie and Betty Burns. Per her request, “you should have came and seen me when I was alive,” no services are scheduled. Special thanks to Pam Yost, Darlene Burns, Kaye West and Laura and Steve Robinson for their consistency throughout this time. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
