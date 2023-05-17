Godfrey
Colonel “Sonny” Raymond Healey Jr., 85, died at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born May 28, 1937 in Fieldon, IL, he was the son of Colonel Raymond Healey Sr. and Ida “Lois” (Brueggman) Healey. Mr. Healey retired as a tool and dye machinist for McDonnell Douglas and was a member of the Jerseyville United Methodist Church. On April 28, 1984 he married Betty Jo Watson in Godfrey. She survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Heather Healey-Hogle (Alec) of Alabama, Robin Simpson (Matt) of Godfrey, and Robin Healey-Kidney (Tom) of Friendsville, TN, two sons, Terry Healey (Kelly) of Brighton, and Jeff Carver of Godfrey, 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two sisters, Janice Childress (Bruce) of Brighton, and Stephanie Thomas (Terry) of Washington. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Ray Healey and a brother, Forrest “Peck” Healey. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Jerseyville United Methodist Church. Reverend Bob Taylor will officiate. Burial will be at White Cemetery in Otterville, IL. Memorials may be made to the Jerseyville United Methodist Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com