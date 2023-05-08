Cody Richard Garcia-Mauer, 28, of Maryville, IL passed away in Hazelwood, MO.
He was born on January 15, 1995 in St. Louis, MO to Kenneth Mauer and Michele Garcia-Mauer.
The loving father and son was an avid video gamer. He loved to tinker with motors and he was very much into IT.
Besides his parents, Cody is survived by a son, Copeland Becquette of Troy, MO; a brother, Kye Garcia-Mauer, Sr of Collinsville and a sister, Mackenzie Edwards of Bettendorf, IA.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com