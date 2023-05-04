Clyde Geisler

Clyde William Geisler, 69, of Brighton, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his home.
On July 21, 1953, Clyde was born in Alton, Illinois, to the late Warren and Frances (Windham) Geisler.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.
Clyde married Anita Ezell on October 9, 1998, in Jerseyville, Illinois. She survives.
He was a carpenter by trade, working for Ebbeler Construction, Wagoner Construction, and also venturing out to work for himself. He was a member of the Alton VFW and enjoyed camping and family time.
In addition to his wife, Anita, survivors include his children, Chris (Jen) Geisler of Mt. Olive, Aaron (Rocio) Geisler of Doniphan, Missouri; five grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Madalyn, Mikaila, and Frances Geisler; sisters, Barbara Quirk, Kathy (Ray) Rogers; and brother, Tom Geisler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in law, Louis Quirk; and a nephew, Corey Geisler.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Memorials in Clyde’s name may be made to the Alton VFW Post 1408.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.