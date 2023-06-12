Clarence DeSpain

Clarence O. DeSpain, 87, died at 8:08 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Helia Healthcare of Salem. He was born July 12, 1935 in Mill Creek Village, IL, the son of the late Clarence and Fern Grace (McDonald) DeSpain. He worked as a foreman with Butler Factory for many years. Clarence was a member of Friendship Church in East Alton. He enjoyed gardening, dogs and was a Boy Scott leader with the River Bluff Council and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. On December 19, 1959 in Cottage Hills, IL he married Dolores Malley, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2006. He later went on to marry Helen Nation on November 21, 2009 and she survives. Also surviving are his children; Donna Sanders (Tim), Debra Martin, David DeSpain (Jeff Walker), two grandchildren, Dre DeSpain and Kara Martin-Deck and one great grandchild, Mason Deck. Two stepdaughters, Martha Reeves (James), Helen Stauffer (Dennis), one stepson, Robert Coleman, 21 step grandchildren, 24 step great grandchildren and 18 step great great grandchildren. Besides his first wife he was preceded in death by one sister, Loretta Ozee and two stepsons, LeRoy Coleman, Jr. and William Coleman. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois residents will soon pay more for everyday items such as gas and groceries
- Shooting at Alton rental store involved family members
- Legislators warn of progressive income tax
- Woman injured in Alton knife incident
- Cold-case murder prosecution moves to St. Clair County
- Fatal hit and run in Granite City
- Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
- Bethalto arrest linked to Missouri carjacking case
- Attorney asks judge to strike down Illinois’ gun ban
- All-State prep baseball squads released