Clare Caban

Clare (Clara) Augsburger Caban died at home August 18, 2023 age 97.
Born May 22, 1926, Clare is the last survivor of the eleven children in the Joseph and Inez Augsburger family: Edward, Maymie, George, Josephine, Grace, Willis, Dorothy, Eileen, Clare, Wayne and Harry. Clare grew up in Edwardsville, attended Columbus School and EHS (Class of 1944) and took writing classes at SIUE.
Preceded in death by husband, John (2013) and daughter, Suzanne (1981), Clare is survived by children John (Karla) Caban, Barbara Homer, Donna (Kendrick) Bisset, Mary (Jim) Kees, Jan (Sue) Caban, and Robert Caban; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many, many good friends.
In the early 50’s, Clare and John needed housing for their young family but housing was at a premium after WW2. Desperate, Clare put an ad in the paper which said: “Wanted: House to rent by two alcoholic parents with three obnoxious children. Rent no obstacle as we never pay our bills.” They received eleven inquiries and became life-long friends with the landlord who ended up renting them a very nice house.
Clare worked as a clerk, typist and secretary in her early post-high school career. She then moved on to being a proof-reader at The Intelligencer, a sales clerk at Figge’s grocery on St Louis Street, a secretary at Aetna Insurance in St. Louis, a secretary in the SIUE Purchasing Department and later moved over to Photographic Services at SIUE. Much later she worked as a dispatcher with the Edwardsville Police Department.
Clare loved Edwardsville and was a life-long volunteer. She printed church bulletins (remember mimeographing and that wonderful smell?) taught religion classes, played organ for weddings, played clarinet in the Adult Band and served on the Cemetery Committee for 36 years-- all at St Boniface Church. She served on the Human Relations Committee for the City of Edwardsville, was active with the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and served as a teacher reading-aide for some years. She also sang with the St. Boniface adult choir and the SIU Community Choral Society. She wanted people to know she did not just raise children, she also helped raise a Community in Edwardsville.
In her later years, Clare started each day by adding Bailey’s Irish Cream to her coffee. She loved crosswords, trivia competitions, watching movies and listening to Garrison Keillor on the radio. She recited and wrote poetry; played the piano, organ, guitar, harmonica, clarinet and accordion (and the kazoo – another story for later); she enjoyed sitting outside on the swing in the evenings after supper and talking on the phone with her extended family and friends.
For her family Clare was a seamstress, song writer, art and activities director and a 4-H and Brownie leader. She was the hostess for years at all of the Caban fish fries; she helped raise grandchildren and served as cheerleader, supporter and confidant to everyone. She is loved, respected and already greatly missed.
The family thanks Promedica Hospice for their excellent family-support during the last nine weeks of Clare’s life. With their guidance Clare was able to be cared for in her own space at home. Suggested memorials may be sent to St. Boniface Church and/or the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Boniface and also the Glen-Ed Food Pantry on Fifth Avenue, all in Edwardsville.
Services will be held September 16, 2023, at St Boniface Church in Edwardsville with visitation from 9:30-10-30am followed by mass and burial at St Boniface Cemetery. There will be a luncheon in the church basement following the burial.
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.