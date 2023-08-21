Cindy Gray

Cindy J. Gray of Collinsville, Illinois passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born Cindy Judell Young on October 8, 1965 in Granite City, IL to her parents the late William Robert Young and Doloris Eloise (Ellis) Kidwell.
She graduated in June of 1983 at Gateway Christian Academy at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Granite City.
She worked at the Law Firm, Lathrop and Gage, St. Louis, MO for 25 years as a legal secretary. Cindy loved to sing, dance and play piano.
She is survived by three siblings: Sheilby (Nick) Cohan, Tina, and Debra (Frank) Presson. Her nephews and nieces are Dan, Nick, Ryan, Andrea and Lauralea.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, her brother Victor J. Young and her husband Brian Gray. She married Brian on May 14, 1988 and he passed away on August 31, 2000 at the age of 35.
Cindy was laid to rest next to her husband at Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Cindy will be sadly missed by all, including her siblings, family and friends.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, August 12, 2023.