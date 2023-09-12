Christine Ann (Economy) Cosby, age 61, of Collinsville passed away at her home at 6:13 a.m. on Saturday September 9, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born August 14, 1962, in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late Gus and Jolene Susan (Kleb) Economy Jr. Christine attended Collinsville High School Class of 1980. Christine was married to Gary A. Cosby on December 31, 1992 in Granite City, Illinois and he survives. In the past, Christine worked as a perfume buyer and jeweler at L.E. Smith Jewelers when they were located in Grandpa’s stores in Collinsville and St. Louis area. Christine, as everyone knew, could not resist a good flea market or yard sale. She continued her search for fragrances and jewelry wherever she could find them. Her focus always tended to be on shopping for other people. She loved to look for items that made others, especially grandkids and great grandkids, happy. She was always generous and thought of others before herself. In addition to her beloved husband, Christine is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Amanda Murphy of Troy; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Kenneth Storck Jr. of Okawville; six grandchildren, Aaron Murphy, Tyler Storck, Haley Smith, Hannah Smith, Beckett Murphy and Addison Murphy; five great grandchildren, Carter Tompkins, Colten Tompkins, Claire Tompkins, Sirus Murphy and Magnolia Murphy; sister and brother-in-law, Babette and Don Cox of Collinsville; sister-in-law Sherry Ray of Marion; three nieces and spouses, Tara (Chris) Glynn, Rachel and Austin Henry, Hope and Scott Trupiano; five nephews and spouses, Derrick Cox, Dylan and Ashley Cox, Dylan and Cristina Greeney, Jacob and Trinity Ray and Jackson Ray; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, September 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mike Rayson officiating. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com