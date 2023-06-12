Christina M. Khounsana, 49, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born on February 10, 1974, in Granite City, Illinois, daughter of the late Roy and Carol Hill.
Christina married the love of her life, Singkam Khounsana on August 1, 1997, in Edwardsville, IL.
She was a bus driver and aide for many years. Chris loved her family and spending time with them more than anything. She always put others first and was a strong, hard-working person. She enjoyed volunteering when and wherever needed, playing bingo and being outdoors.
In addition to her beloved husband of 25 years, she is survived by children, Austin Khounsana, daughter Tara (John) Buckingham, Brandt (Carrie) Khounsana and Vieng Khounsana. Grandchildren: Amelia, Anabelle, Faith, Jacob and Ian. Nieces and Nephews: Samuel, Sulyn, Mara (Jake), Seth, JoeJoe, Amanda and Roy. Also surviving sisters Virginia (Genni) Keomanivane, Lynn (fiancé Ronald) Hill, Penny Heavilon, brothers, Joe (Julie) Chandler and Steve (Tayna) Heavilon.
In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Chandler.
Visitation will be at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Rd, Granite City, IL on Saturday, June 17, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. With a service immediately following. At her request, after cremation, she will be laid to rest with her father.