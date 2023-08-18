Cheryl Wagenblast

Cheryl Anne Wagenblast, 67, of Jerseyville, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Robings Manor in Brighton.
She was born on August 4, 1956, in Mitchell, IL, the daughter of the late Delbert and Janet (Berkel) Wood.
Cheryle married David Wagenblast on September 29, 1978, in Mitchell. He survives.
In addition to her husband, David, She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Wagenblast, who she dearly loved taking care of; one brother Dale (Paula) Wood.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Janet; sisters Tina Mooreland and Gina McKenna; brother Marvin Wood.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Asbury Cemetery in Brighton.
Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association or St. Jude.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com