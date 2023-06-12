Cheryl Ann Muzzarelli, 59, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. She was born May 24, 1964, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Betty L. (McIver) Howell. Cheryl married David Muzzarelli on December 19, 2017, in Belleville, Illinois and he survives. She was a secretary and had worked many years with the Granite City School District. She enjoyed her days of traveling and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Charles "Chas" (Natasha) Wilkinson of Wood River, Chelsie (Kenny) Harmon of Foley, Alabama and Christa (Logan Skelton) Wilkinson of White House, Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Ashley Hood of Dothan, Alabama; a granddaughter, Caroline Skelton of White House, Tennessee; a brother, Brian Howell of Granite City; a niece, Katelyn Howell of St. Louis, Missouri; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Renaker of Dothan, Alabama; father-in-law, Rev. Rudolph Muzzarelli of Belleville; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jason Fishburn officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to a charity of one's choice and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois residents will soon pay more for everyday items such as gas and groceries
- Shooting at Alton rental store involved family members
- Legislators warn of progressive income tax
- Woman injured in Alton knife incident
- Cold-case murder prosecution moves to St. Clair County
- Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by vehicle
- Fatal hit and run in Granite City
- Bethalto arrest linked to Missouri carjacking case
- Attorney asks judge to strike down Illinois’ gun ban
- All-State prep baseball squads released