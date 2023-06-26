Charles V. McMillon, 93, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, June 26, 2023 at his home in Granite City.
He was born on March 27, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Charles C. and Victoria (Sallee) McMillon.
Charles married Bessie Martin in 1954 and she preceded him in death.
The U.S. Army veteran served in the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 307 in Madison, VFW Post 1300 and Elks lodge in Granite City. Charles worked as a truck driver for Aalco Express in St. Louis, Mo then as an independent truck driver with teamsters local 682 with over a million miles on the road. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 835 in Granite City, IL and the Shriner’s Ainad Temple where he was a Shriner’s road runner for 10 years. Charles was also a life member of the DAV chapter 53 in Granite City and a life member of Locale 38 in south St. Louis and a member of the Society of 40 men and 8 horses. Charles owned 2 bars in St. Louis along with his wife, Bessie and he contributed many hours of volunteer work. He was also a member of the American Truck & Historical Society and the Gateway Chapter of the ATHS where he was an avid participant of the classic truck and car shows in the regional area; winning many awards with his 1981 Chevy pickup truck.
Charles is survived by a step daughter, Sheila Williams of AR; 2 step grandchildren: Jerry Leach and Dawn Jones both of AR and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife and parents, Charles is preceded in death by 7 siblings, six sisters and a brother
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Road Runners.