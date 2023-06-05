Charles Jacob “C.J.” Taylor, 28, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:43 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born October 11, 1994, at Wood River Township Hospital in Wood River, the cherished son of Charles Gregor and Shanon Ann (Standefer) Taylor of Granite City. C.J. was a laborer with the Laborers Local #397 in Edwardsville. He was a 2013 graduate of Granite City High School, a member of the Mexican Honorary Commission in Lincoln Place and was a recipient of the “Amigo of the Year” for his donation of time and effort given to help. He was a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, loved riding his motorcycle and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He was a fantastic chef, loved cooking and creating food dishes beyond other’s beliefs. He was also an avid PS5 gamer, knowledgeable on most any subject, respected among his coworkers, had a take charge personality, always there to help others, never knew a stranger and was always the life of the party. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his girlfriend and love of his life, Martinique Davenport of St. Peters, Missouri; half-brother, Joshua Kopp of Jerseyville; aunts and uncles, Richard and Debbie Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky and Cynthia and Richard Lassa of Granite City; cousins, Brett Taylor, Courtny Lalla, Tiffany Lalla, Ashley Warren and Angie Watts; other extended family; many cherished friends and his brown labs, Harley and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Edward and D. Nadene Taylor and Wayne Standefer and Carol Heppner and a cousin, Stephanie Williams. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023, with Reverend Dave Atchison officiating. He will be laid to rest at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, 2 Jenner, Suite 150, Irvine, CA 92618, www.nmsfund.org and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
