Charles Taylor, Jr.

Charles W. "Chuck" "CW" Taylor, Jr., age 89 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.
He was born on Tuesday, March 13, 1934, in Highland, IL, the son of Charles and Cynthia (nee Ticer) Taylor, Sr..
On Saturday, June 26, 1954, he married Patricia A. Taylor nee Kruever at Murphysboro, Illinois, who passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2016.
He was a member of Highland County Club - 83rd membership in 1968; Highland Optimist Club - Past President; Highland High Boosters Club - Past President.
Mr. Taylor was born at Sand Ridge, IL (near Murphysboro, IL).He grew up there and graduated from Gorhan High School. From 1952 to August of 1981 he was Supervisor of Installations for Western Electric. In his retirement he was a"Contract" employee for B-Line helping with special projects.CW and Pat moved to Highland in 1966. He has also maintained a winter home at Okeechobee, FL for 35+ years. He made his last trip to Okeechobee at age 88.Chuck was an avid fisherman. He had won White Bass Tournaments locally, had a 10 lbs.. + bass to his catches, and enjoyed Oscar Fishing in the Everglades. Both Chuck and Pat enjoyed golfing. He played at least twice a week for years.Hunting was another favorite of CW's - Deer, turkey, dove and goose were always fair game for him. As a member of the Optimist Club, he started their Pizza Wagon program, joined in 1974 and served as President in 1977. He also worked the annual Christmas Tree lot; and other fund-raisers. Chuck "always thought the best about everyone".
Survivors include:
Daughter - Deborah M. (Chris) Lantner, Carlyle, IL
Daughter - Linda L.(Mike) Shelton, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Thomas "LJ" Taylor
Grandchild - Derrick A. (Ailee) Taylor
Grandchild - Nicole R. (Shane) Simmons
Grandchild - Brian C. Lanter
Grandchild - Steven P (Kristie) Lanter
Grandchild - Joshua M. Shelton (Samantha)
Great Grandchild - Alivia Taylor
Great Grandchild - Lucy Taylor
Great Grandchild - Faith Taylor
Great Grandchild - Benjamin Taylor
Great Grandchild - Charlotte Taylor
Great Grandchild - Carson Simmons
Great Grandchild - Wyatt Simmons
Great Grandchild - Ava Lanter
Great Grandchild - Henry Lanter
Great Grandchild - Paisley Shelton
Great Grandchild - Isabelle Shelton
Sister - Phyllis Verseman
Sister - Margaret Valier
Sister - Laura (Gary) Hollmann
Sister - Marilyn (Harold) Fritsche
Brother - Thomas A. Taylor
Sister-In-Law - Mary Taylor
Caregiver - Darlene (Larry) Wise.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Charles Wilbur Taylor, Sr. Died: 12/31/95
Mother - Cynthia Elvina "Vinie"Taylor nee Ticer Died: 1/23/10
Wife - Patricia Ann "Pat" Taylor nee Kruever Died: 03/10/2016
Son - Rick E. Taylor Died: 11/07/2020
Daughter - Mary Sue Taylor Stillborn: 1955
Daughter-In-Law - Cyndie S. Taylor,nee Childers Died 5/5/21
Grandchild In-Law - Sarah Taylor, nee Traub Died 9/18/22
Brother - Ted W. Taylor Died 5/4/16.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Net Community Church in Staunton, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Net Community Church in Staunton, IL, with Pastor Derrick A. Taylor, officiating.
Stream Live: www.utube.com/@netcommunitychurch6513
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Highland High School Bass Club; Net Community Church-Staunton, IL.