Charles Korte

Charles T. "Charlie" Korte, age 79 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.
He was born on Wednesday, February 16, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Henry and Joetta (nee Kruep) Korte.
On Saturday, May 9, 1964, he married Jeannine A. (nee Oestringer) Korte at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Holy Name Society; former Teamster Local #600, St. Louis, MO (retired).
Charlie was born in Highland, IL; grew up at Pierron; and attended Saint Paul School. He served with the Illinois National Guard for 6 months. He worked for Frank's 66 in Pierron; worked 10 years for Basler Electric in Highland; worked with teamsters local #600 in 1974 and retired in November of 2005 with 30 1/2 years of service. He drove for Church Hill Trucking and Holland Trucking, all local routes. In his retirement he worked part time for Plocher Construction doing maintenance and shop work. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed following and helping his son with the stock car.
Survivors include:
Wife - Jeannine A. (nee Oestringer) Korte, Pocahontas, IL
Son - Randy C. (Teri) Korte, Highland, IL
Daughter - Lori A. (Mark) Frey, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Mark C. (Felicia) Frey
Grandchild - Brett A. (Amy) Frey
Grandchild - Nicholas J. (Chrissy) Frey
Grandchild - Candyce J. (Sammi) Frey
Grandchild - Dustin S. (Amanda) Korte
Grandchild - Dale R. (Ashley) Korte
Great Grandchild - Sophia Frey
Great Grandchild - Ruby Frey
Great Grandchild - Aubrey Frey
Great Grandchild - Brody Frey
Great Grandchild - Penelope "Penny" Frey
Great Grandchild - Braxton Frey
Great Grandchild - Nicholas Frey
Great Grandchild - Charli Frey
Great Grandchild - Gracy Neal
Great Grandchild - Carson Korte
Great Grandchild - Cicilia Korte
Great Grandchild - Piersyn Korte
Great Grandchild - Halstyn Korte
Brother - Dennis V. "Denny" (Mary) Korte (twin), Pocahontas, IL
Brother - Kenneth V. "Kenny" (Clara) Korte, San Antonio, TX
Brother - Ray A. (Lori) Korte, Paris, IL
Sister - Delores A. "Sis" Diesen (twin), Highland, IL
Sister - Jane E. (Eugene "Sam") Plocher, Highland, IL
Sister - Joyce M. (Julian) Thomas, WI
Sister-In-Law - Gerry Korte, Pierron, IL
Sister-In-Law - Carol Korte, Pocahontas, IL
Sister-In-Law - Dee Oestringer, Sorento, IL
Sister-In-Law - Maurine M. Voegele, Highland, IL
Sister-In-Law - Shirley F. (Merle) Wernle, Highland, IL
Brother-In-Law - Dennis J. (Doris) Oestringer, Pocahontas, IL
Sister-In-Law - Debra A. (Jon) Schmalz, Saint Jacob, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Henry G. Korte - Died 11/09/1957
Mother - Joetta G. (nee Kruep) Korte - Died 12/15/2016
Son - Russell D. Korte - Died 6/09/1989
Brother - Henry T. Korte
Brother - John H. Korte
Sister - Kathleen J. "Kay" Baudino
Brother-In-Law - Dr. Michael E. "Mike" Diesen
Brother-In-Law - Robert F. "Bob" Baudino
Brother-In-Law - Kenneth Oestringer.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.
Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masses, Shriner's Hospitals for Childeren or Wounded Warriors.