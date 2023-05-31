Charles Korte

Charles T. "Charlie" Korte, age 79 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, May 26, 2023, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Wednesday, February 16, 1944, in Highland, IL, the son of Henry and Joetta (nee Kruep) Korte.

On Saturday, May 9, 1964, he married Jeannine A. (nee Oestringer) Korte at Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; Holy Name Society; former Teamster Local #600, St. Louis, MO (retired).

Charlie was born in Highland, IL; grew up at Pierron; and attended Saint Paul School. He served with the Illinois National Guard for 6 months. He worked for Frank's 66 in Pierron; worked 10 years for Basler Electric in Highland; worked with teamsters local #600 in 1974 and retired in November of 2005 with 30 1/2 years of service. He drove for Church Hill Trucking and Holland Trucking, all local routes. In his retirement he worked part time for Plocher Construction doing maintenance and shop work. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed following and helping his son with the stock car.

Survivors include:

Wife - Jeannine A. (nee Oestringer) Korte, Pocahontas, IL

Son - Randy C. (Teri) Korte, Highland, IL

Daughter - Lori A. (Mark) Frey, Highland, IL

Grandchild - Mark C. (Felicia) Frey

Grandchild - Brett A. (Amy) Frey

Grandchild - Nicholas J. (Chrissy) Frey

Grandchild - Candyce J. (Sammi) Frey

Grandchild - Dustin S. (Amanda) Korte

Grandchild - Dale R. (Ashley) Korte

Great Grandchild - Sophia Frey

Great Grandchild - Ruby Frey

Great Grandchild - Aubrey Frey

Great Grandchild - Brody Frey

Great Grandchild - Penelope "Penny" Frey

Great Grandchild - Braxton Frey

Great Grandchild - Nicholas Frey

Great Grandchild - Charli Frey

Great Grandchild - Gracy Neal

Great Grandchild - Carson Korte

Great Grandchild - Cicilia Korte

Great Grandchild - Piersyn Korte

Great Grandchild - Halstyn Korte

Brother - Dennis V. "Denny" (Mary) Korte (twin), Pocahontas, IL

Brother - Kenneth V. "Kenny" (Clara) Korte, San Antonio, TX

Brother - Ray A. (Lori) Korte, Paris, IL

Sister - Delores A. "Sis" Diesen (twin), Highland, IL

Sister - Jane E. (Eugene "Sam") Plocher, Highland, IL

Sister - Joyce M. (Julian) Thomas, WI

Sister-In-Law - Gerry Korte, Pierron, IL

Sister-In-Law - Carol Korte, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law - Dee Oestringer, Sorento, IL

Sister-In-Law - Maurine M. Voegele, Highland, IL

Sister-In-Law - Shirley F. (Merle) Wernle, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law - Dennis J. (Doris) Oestringer, Pocahontas, IL

Sister-In-Law - Debra A. (Jon) Schmalz, Saint Jacob, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father - Henry G. Korte - Died 11/09/1957

Mother - Joetta G. (nee Kruep) Korte - Died 12/15/2016

Son - Russell D. Korte - Died 6/09/1989

Brother - Henry T. Korte

Brother - John H. Korte

Sister - Kathleen J. "Kay" Baudino

Brother-In-Law - Dr. Michael E. "Mike" Diesen

Brother-In-Law - Robert F. "Bob" Baudino

Brother-In-Law - Kenneth Oestringer.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation and Funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Paul Bonk, Pastor, officiating.

Private Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses, Shriner's Hospitals for Childeren or Wounded Warriors.