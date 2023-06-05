Charles “Wayne” Kerley, age 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Wayne was born on April 16, 1955 in St. Louis, MO, a son of the late Charles Kerley and Martha (Bishop) Scott.
Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He retired in 2019 as the operations manager from Essex Industries in St. Louis, MO, after 37 years of dedicated service. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed going fishing in his bass pro boat with Kathy. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. Wayne loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kerley and by his stepfather, Bill Scott.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy Kerley of Granite City, IL; loving children, Matt Kerley, Mark Kerley, Amanda Dickie, Brittney Dickie, Amanda Kerley, Emily (Alex) Hufford and (adopted daughter) Kasey (Jake) Dacus; dear siblings; Sue Kerley, Charla Thompson, Eva Rice, Eddie Kerley, Billy McGehee, John Kerley and June Kerley; proud grandfather to Briana Kerley, Isaac Page, Chandler Kerley, Emily Kerley, Bella Marsala, Robbie Waskom, Caroline Hall, Hudson Waskom, Colson Hufford, Lilly Castiglioni, Maddie Castiglioni and Ava Hufford; proud great-grandfather to Violet Page; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a memorial gathering will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Granite City A.P.A. and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.