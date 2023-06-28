obit stock color

Charles J. Bennett, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:35 p.m. on

Monday, June 26, 2023, at Meridian Village Memory Care in Glen Carbon. He was

born February 17, 1931, in Mitchell, Illinois, a son of the late Joseph and Esther

(Meyer) Bennett. Charles married the love of his life, Norma J. (McDonald)

Bennett on January 12, 1957, in Granite City and she passed away on October 13,

2021. He retired in 1996 from Granite City Steel after 47 years of dedicated

service as a control specialist. He was a member of the Electrician’s Local and

enjoyed socializing with S.O.A.R. members and attending the retiree’s breakfast

group. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the

Korean War and was a member of the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department in his

earlier years. He loved his days of fishing, boating, hunting and cherished his days

with family and friends at Clearwater Lake. He was a devoted and loving husband,

dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to many. He is survived by his daughter

and son-in-law, Charleen and Marshall Evans of Granite City; two sons and a

daughter-in-law, Mike and Gwen Bennett of Collinsville and Tim Bennett of Granite

City; seven grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Evans, Zachary Bennett,

Benjamin Bennett, Lucas Bennett, Chad Steinmeyer, Carleigh and Justin Hays and

Clint Steinmeyer and his fiancé, Jesse Hollenbeck; six great grandchildren, Emma

Evans, Chloe Evans, Rowan Steinmeyer, Fennec Steinmeyer, Willow Hays and Miles

Hays; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his

beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law,

Joseph and Earline J. Bennett. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin

Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10:00

a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jason Fishburn

officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in

Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be

accepted at the chapel. www.irwinchapel.com