Charles J. Bennett, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:35 p.m. on
Monday, June 26, 2023, at Meridian Village Memory Care in Glen Carbon. He was
born February 17, 1931, in Mitchell, Illinois, a son of the late Joseph and Esther
(Meyer) Bennett. Charles married the love of his life, Norma J. (McDonald)
Bennett on January 12, 1957, in Granite City and she passed away on October 13,
2021. He retired in 1996 from Granite City Steel after 47 years of dedicated
service as a control specialist. He was a member of the Electrician’s Local and
enjoyed socializing with S.O.A.R. members and attending the retiree’s breakfast
group. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the
Korean War and was a member of the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department in his
earlier years. He loved his days of fishing, boating, hunting and cherished his days
with family and friends at Clearwater Lake. He was a devoted and loving husband,
dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to many. He is survived by his daughter
and son-in-law, Charleen and Marshall Evans of Granite City; two sons and a
daughter-in-law, Mike and Gwen Bennett of Collinsville and Tim Bennett of Granite
City; seven grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Evans, Zachary Bennett,
Benjamin Bennett, Lucas Bennett, Chad Steinmeyer, Carleigh and Justin Hays and
Clint Steinmeyer and his fiancé, Jesse Hollenbeck; six great grandchildren, Emma
Evans, Chloe Evans, Rowan Steinmeyer, Fennec Steinmeyer, Willow Hays and Miles
Hays; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his
beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law,
Joseph and Earline J. Bennett. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin
Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10:00
a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jason Fishburn
officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in
Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be
