Charles Hummel

Charles C. Hummel, age 78 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Highland, IL.
He was born on Wednesday, March 21, 1945, in Marietta, PA, the son of Frederick and Sara (nee Myers) Hummel.
On Friday, December 10, 1971, he married Kathy L. Hummel nee Randall at Hinsdale, NY, who survives.
He was a former member of Evangelical United Church of Christ and Highland Pistol and Rifle Club..
Charles graduated from Pennsylvania State University with an Electrical Engineer degree. He worked as an electrical engineer at ACME Electric, Basler Electric, Emerson Electric, and SEI Electric. He served in the Navy for 3 years, from 1963 to 1967, and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He continued with service in the National Guard. With his employment, he traveled extensively. His favorite city was Singapore. He was very involved with the Highland Pistol and Rifle Club where he was President, shot trap, ran shoots, and taught hunter safety for many years. He loved to travel, spent time with his grandkids, enjoy an ice cold Coke, and watching Mel Brooks movies.
Survivors include:
Wife - Kathy L. Hummel, nee Randall, Highland, IL
Daughter - Laura K. (Craig) Hammel, Etta, MS
Son - Charles F. (Ashley) Hummel, Highland, IL
Daughter - Sara K. (Significant Other Nathan Mezo) Hummel, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Brittany L. (Husband Solomon Ring) Hammel, Etta, MS
Grandchild - Lauren E. (Significant Other Bradley Davis) Hummel, Etta, MS
Grandchild - Zander C. Hayes, Saint Louis, MO
Grandchild - Paige S. Hummel, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Frederick L. Hummel
Mother - Sara G. Hummel, nee Myers
Grandchild - Dylan C. Hummel - Died 1/21/2020
Sister - Janet A. Marley
Sister - Doris M. Shaud
Sister - Freda A. Hummel
Sister - Mary Ellen Hummel
Brother - Frederick L. Hummel - Infant.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, Highland Pistol and Rifle Club or Metro East Humane Society - Highland.