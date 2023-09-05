Charles Arthur Hume passed away on Sun. Sept. 3, 2023 at his home in Pierron, IL.
He was born Jan. 12, 1954 in East St. Louis, IL to the late James A. Hume and Ruby E. (Carman) Hume Thompson.
Charles loved to watch Cardinal baseball and John Wayne movies. He enjoyed spending precious time with his wife, daughters and the extra kids he looked at as his own.
He married Georgia Jean Riley on Jun 25, 1973 in Belleville, IL. She survives in Pierron.
In addition to his loving wife of 50 years, he is survived by 4 daughters: Jennifer Lynn (Richard Kloepper) Hume of Lebanon, IL, Mary Grace (Francis R. Meyers Jr.) Hume of Pierron, Julie Marie (Steven Freeman) Dettloff of Powhatan, VA and Belinda Charlene Hume of Moseley, VA; 2 sisters: Elaine R. (Gary) Thomure of Pinkneyville, IL and Kathy K. Thompson of Dupo, IL; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Sarah Moneda (Hume) Brotherton and Sandra Jean Hume; 2 brothers: James E. Hume and Dennis W. Thompson; and a sister: Helen E. Austin.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon Thurs. Sept. 7, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. Joseph Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon Village Cemetery in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.