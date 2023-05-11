Charles Howell,

Charles Arthur Howell, age 86, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. Charles was born on August 4, 1936 in Johnson City, IL, a son of the late Elmore Howell and Almeda (Reed) Howell.
Charles was a United States Navy veteran who proudly served his country. On June 4, 1960, Charles married Betty L. McIver, the love of his life in St. Louis, MO, and Betty passed away on September 25, 2021. Charles retired as a painter from National Steel in Granite City, IL, after many years of dedicated service. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Charles will be remembered as a devoted family man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister and two brothers.
He is survived by his loving children, Brian Howell of Granite City, IL and Cheryl (David) Muzzarelli of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Katelyn Howell, Charles (Natasha) Wilkinson, Chelsie (Kenny) Harmon and Christa (Logan Skelton) Wilkinson; proud great-grandfather to Caroline Skelton; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of his life, a visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Jarad Corzine officiating. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO, with military rites conducted by the United States Navy.
