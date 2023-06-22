Charles "Chuck" Hanfelder, 90, passed away June 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
Born January 25, 1933 in Roxana, he was the son of William Charles and Josephine (Gascho) Hanfelder.
Charles graduated from Roxana High School, during those years, he worked on the family farm and as a service station attendant for Hannebaum Standard Service in Wood River. Later, he was employed by the Western Cartridge Company in the inspection department until being drafted into the army. He served a tour of duty in Korea with the 987th Armored Field Artillery Battalion. After military service, he became a partner in the Hanfelder Insurance Agency, which the family later sold. For 24 years, Chuck was employed as comptroller by L.J. Ross, Inc. in Granite City. After retiring he was employed by Coach House Garage along with being involved with Madison County Republicans. Through his work in the Republican Party, he had an award named after him. He also was elected and served on the board at Lewis Clark Community College.
He loved to spend time at his property in Calhoun County and maintain rental properties. He loved every occasion he had to spend time with his sons and their families and all the friends he made while serving his community.
On December 8, 1956, he married Sonja McCord.
He is survived by his loving family, including his spouse, Sonja; son, Charles "Butch" Hanfelder, II and his wife, Rhonda, son, Mark Hanfelder and his wife, Debbie; four granddaughters, five great grandchildren; a great-great grandson; siblings, Rita Sutton, Gladys Abernathy, Phyllis (Dale) Noble, Joseph Hanfelder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death byhis parents; and siblings, Kenneth Hanfelder, Arthur Hanfelder, Robert Hanfelder,Helen Perry, Doris Stille, Margaret Hinkle Alice Schuessler and Kathryn Smith.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Sunday, June 25 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Monday. Walter McCaslin will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.