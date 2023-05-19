Godfrey
Charles “Chuck” Fredrickson, 93, died at 7:31 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Cedarhurst of Godfrey. Born December 25, 1929 in Golden Eagle, IL, he was the son of George L. and Helen (Fortschneider) Fredrickson. Mr. Fredrickson graduated from Brussels Community High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon separation from the service, he enrolled at SIU in Carbondale and graduated in 1958. He retired from the Federal Home Loan Bank Board as a Financial Examiner in 1989. He was a member of the American Legion in Brussels. On April 28, 1951 he married the former Josephine Zangori in Biloxi, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on November 25, 2021. Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Debra Fredrickson, a sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Bob Howard, and nieces and nephews, Rod and Barb Henry, Bryan and Leigh Marrow, Sue Morrow, Mike and Diane Zangori, Mike and MaryAnn Kelly, Josie Tardino and Gina Wilde. Along with his wife, Josephine, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Charles Fredrickson, a sister, Dolores Marrow, and a nephew, Barry Marrow. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brussels, IL. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com